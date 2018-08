An uninhabitable burned-out home in San Jose went up for sale at the price of $800,000.While it may sound crazy, there are people willing to pay. A realtor said in less than 24 hours, 10 potential buyers contacted her. She anticipates selling it in a few days.So what's the reason for the high interest? Buying the charred home and rebuilding on the property is a lot cheaper than buying a brand new home in Silicon Valley.