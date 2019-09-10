Real Estate

California Senate approves bill to cap rent increases

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- A bill to cap rent increases for most tenants in the country's most populous state has cleared a key legislative hurdle.

The California Senate voted 25-10 on Tuesday to approve a bill that would cap annual rent increases at 5% plus inflation. The cap would not apply to housing built within the last 15 years, single-family homes not owned by corporations or trusts, and duplexes where the owner lives in one of the units. The cap expires in 2030.

Supporters say the bill will help tenants stay in their homes while the state rushes to build new housing to meet the state's outsized demand. Critics say it will discourage construction of new housing and hurt smaller landlords.

The bill needs final approval in the Assembly.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
real estatesenaterentscalifornia
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police apprehend man after bizarre chase in waves at Venice Beach
4.0-magnitude earthquake hits Wildomar area
Man sought after rape in Cal State Fullerton parking structure
Mother of Inglewood boy whose body was found in public pool speaks out
CA law bars suspensions for talking back to teachers
L.A. County Supervisors to consider rent control ordinance
Multi-vehicle crash closes PCH for hours in Pacific Palisades
Show More
Riverside mailboxes picked up for repairs, not stolen, USPS says
President Trump fires John Bolton, says they 'disagreed strongly'
Man in grave condition after hit-and-run crash in South L.A.
Asteroid that wiped out dinosaurs hit with force of 10 billion atomic bombs
CA earmarks $10M for homeless services in Palm Springs
More TOP STORIES News