Check out today's cheapest rentals in Anaheim

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Anaheim via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
421 N. Philadelphia St.
Here's this 600-square-foot apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 421 N. Philadelphia St. in The Colony, listed at $1,350/month.
Outdoor space and on-site laundry are offered as building amenities. In the unit, you'll find air conditioning, carpeting, white appliances, wooden cabinetry, high ceilings and in-unit laundry. Pets are forbidden.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is quite walkable, is very bikeable and has some transit options.
(See the listing here.)
120 S. Grand Ave.
Listed at $1,370/month, this 440-square-foot studio apartment is located at 120 S. Grand Ave. in West Anaheim.
Building amenities include swimming pools, play sets for children, shared outdoor space, a residents lounge, a business center and secured entry. In the apartment, the listing promises hardwood floors and carpeting, black appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry, garden access, air conditioning and heating units, large windows and closet space. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are allowed.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is moderately walkable, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options.
(Here's the listing.)
1619 W. Crescent Ave.
This studio apartment, situated at 1619 W. Crescent Ave. in The Colony, is listed for $1,390/month for its 504 square feet of space.
Building amenities include swimming pools, shared outdoor space, a fitness center, a residents lounge, a business center, assigned parking and secured entry. The apartment features hardwood floors and carpeting, white appliances, wooden cabinetry, large windows and garden access. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is quite walkable, is bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
(See the listing here.)
921 S. Western Ave.
Over at 921 S. Western Ave. in West Anaheim, there's this 800-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, going for $1,400/month.
The building offers assigned parking, shared outdoor space and secured entry. Apartment amenities include carpeted floors, a dishwasher, white appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry and a breakfast bar. Sorry pet owners, animals are not welcome here.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
(View the listing here.)
1640 W. Ball Road
Listed at $1,420/month, this 750-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 1640 W. Ball Road in Southwest Anaheim.
Building amenities include on-site laundry, on-site management, swimming pools, shared outdoor space, a residents lounge and secured entry. In the unit, you're promised a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a balcony, white appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry and garden access. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome.
Walk Score indicates that this location is quite walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)