Check out today's cheapest rentals in Anaheim

927 S. Bruce St.
Listed at $1,325/month, this 416-square-foot studio apartment, located at 927 S. Bruce St. in West Anaheim , is 6.3 percent less than the median rent for a studio in Anaheim, which is currently estimated at around $1,414/month.
In the apartment, expect air conditioning, carpeted flooring, a ceiling fan, a dishwasher, granite countertops and wooden cabinetry. The building features garage parking. Dogs and cats are welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is relatively bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
921 S. Western Ave., #1
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 921 S. Western Ave., #1, in West Anaheim, which, with 800 square feet, is going for $1,375/month.
Apartment amenities include air conditioning, carpeted flooring, a dishwasher, a ceiling fan, recessed lighting, wooden cabinetry, a fireplace and a patio. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, is bikeable and has some transit options.
1619 W. Crescent Ave.
Listed at $1,400/month, this 504-square-foot studio apartment is located at 1619 W. Crescent Ave. in The Colony.
In the unit, look for air conditioning, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, wooden cabinetry and a ceiling fan. The complex has on-site management, outdoor space, a swimming pool and a fitness center. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are permitted.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is quite walkable, is fairly bikeable and has some transit options.
1640 W. Ball Road
And finally, there's this 750-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 1640 W. Ball Road in Southwest Anaheim. It's being listed for $1,420/month.
The apartment features a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a fireplace, a ceiling fan, a dishwasher and wooden cabinetry. The complex boasts amenities like a swimming pool, outdoor space and on-site laundry. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is very walkable, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
