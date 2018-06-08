Check out today's cheapest rentals in Beverly Grove, Los Angeles

So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Beverly Grove look like these days--and what might you get for your money?
We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Beverly Grove via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Los Angeles neighborhood.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
620 N. Sweetzer Ave., #3
Listed at $1,695/month, this 600-square-foot studio apartment, located at 620 N. Sweetzer Ave., is 22.1 percent less than the $2,175/month median rent for a studio in Beverly Grove.
When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry and a swimming pool. In the unit, look for high ceilings, hardwood floors, a stove, a breakfast bar, built-in shelves and ample natural light. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome.
(See the complete listing here.)
9015 Burton Way
Here's a studio at 9015 Burton Way, which, at 450-square-feet, is going for $1,825/month.
In the unit, the listing promises air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, closet space, granite countertops and a balcony. Building amenities include on-site laundry, a swimming pool, an elevator and a business center. Pets are not permitted.
(See the full listing here.)
745 N. Edinburgh Ave., #6
Then there's this apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 745 N. Edinburgh Ave., listed at $1,895/month.
Apartment amenities include hardwood flooring, recessed lighting, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and a balcony. Cats and dogs are not permitted.
(See the listing here.)
316 S. La Jolla Ave.
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 316 S. La Jolla Ave., is listed for $2,095/month.
The unit features hardwood floors, a stove, stainless steel appliances and large windows. Small pets are welcome in this apartment.
(See the listing here.)
8660 Burton Way
Over at 8660 Burton Way, there's this 837-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom, going for $2,275/month.
Apartment amenities include air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, granite countertops, a breakfast bar, built-in storage features and a walk-in closet. The building offers secured entry, assigned parking, a roof deck, on-site laundry and on-site management. Cats are welcome.
(View the listing here.)