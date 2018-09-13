REAL ESTATE

Check out today's cheapest rentals in Canoga Park, Los Angeles

8521 International Ave. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one bedroom in Canoga Park are hovering around $1,695, compared to a $1,957 one-bedroom median for Los Angeles as a whole.

But how does the low-end pricing on a Canoga Park rental look these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, is friendly for those on foot, is fairly bikeable and has some transit options.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

21809 Lanark St.




Listed at $1,395/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, located at 21809 Lanark St., is 17.7 percent less than the $1,695/month median rent for a one bedroom in Canoga Park.

The building features garage parking, a swimming pool, on-site laundry and on-site management. The unit offers hardwood floors, wooden cabinetry and a ceiling fan. Pets are not allowed.

(See the complete listing here.)

7909 Topanga Canyon Blvd.




This one-bedroom, one-bathroom , situated at 7909 Topanga Canyon Blvd., is also listed for $1,395/month for its 567 square feet of space.

The apartment features air conditioning, carpeted flooring, a balcony and wooden cabinetry. The complex boasts amenities like assigned parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, on-site laundry and secured entry. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted.

(See the complete listing here.)

7519 Vassar Ave.




Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 7519 Vassar Ave., which is going for $1,425/month.

Inside the apartment, you'll find air conditioning, carpeted flooring, a balcony, in-unit laundry, a breakfast bar and wooden cabinetry. The building has amenities like out door space and a swimming pool. Good news for pet owners: your cat and dog are welcome here.

(See the full listing here.)

21041 Parthenia St.




Then there's this 740-square-foot with one bedroom and one bathroom at 21041 Parthenia St., listed at $1,450/month.

In the unit, look for air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a balcony, a ceiling fan, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and wooden cabinetry. Building amenities include assigned parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center, on-site laundry, secured entry and an elevator. Cat owners, you're in luck: this spot allows your feline.

(See the listing here.)

8521 International Ave.




Finally, listed at $1,495/month, this 672-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 8521 International Ave.

When it comes to building amenities, expect a swimming pool, on-site laundry, a business center, outdoor space and secured entry. The apartment comes with air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a balcony and wooden cabinetry. Cats are welcome to live here.

(Here's the listing.)
