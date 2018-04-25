Check out today's cheapest rentals in Downtown, Los Angeles

According to Walk Score, the neighborhood is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $2,673, compared to a $1,995 one-bedroom median for Los Angeles as a whole.
A look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Downtown, via rental site Zumper, offers an overview of what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Los Angeles neighborhood.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
117 Winston St., #507
Here's this 680-square-foot living space at 117 Winston St., listed at $1,950 / month.
In the unit, look for air conditioning, a dishwasher, closet space, large windows, concrete flooring, high ceilings and stainless steel appliances. Both cats and dogs are allowed. On-site laundry, a fitness center, a business center and a residents lounge are offered as building amenities.
630 West 6th St., #411
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 630 West 6th St., is listed for $2,000 / month for its 700-square-feet of space.
In the unit, expect both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a kitchen island, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and wooden cabinetry. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. Building amenities include assigned parking, a fitness center, an elevator, a residents lounge, a door person and secured entry.
901 S Broadway
And here's a studio condo at 901 S Broadway, which is also going for $2,000 / month.
When it comes to building amenities, expect an elevator, assigned parking and a fitness center. In the unit, expect to find hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet, high ceilings, granite countertops, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and a breakfast bar. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
411 W 5th St.
Over at 411 W 5th St., there's this 775-square-foot studio apartment, going for $2,098 / month.
Apartment amenities include high ceilings, wooden cabinetry, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, large windows, granite countertops and concrete floors. Cats and dogs are welcome here.
629 Traction Ave., #227
And finally, there's this 600-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 629 Traction Ave. It's being listed for $2,100 / month.
In the unit, the listing promises air conditioning, a fireplace, a walk-in closet, in-unit laundry, carpeting, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Pets are not welcome. The building offers a swimming pool, a fitness center, concierge service and outdoor space.
