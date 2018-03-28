Check Out Today's Cheapest Rentals In East Hollywood, Los Angeles

REAL ESTATE

Finding a quality option for a reasonable price can be a challenge if you're apartment hunting on a budget. So what does the low-end rent on a rental in East Hollywood look like these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in East Hollywood via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Los Angeles neighborhood. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below.

1410 N Kenmore Ave.




Listed at $1,450 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, located at 1410 N Kenmore Ave., is 14.5 percent less than the $1,695 / month median rent for a 1-bedroom in East Hollywood.

In the unit, look for air conditioning, hardwood flooring and plenty of closet space. Amenities include assigned parking. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

(See the complete listing here.)

4663 Rosewood Ave.




This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 4663 Rosewood Ave., is listed for $1,495 / month.

In the unit, look for air conditioning, built-in storage, hardwood flooring and closet space. Building amenities include assigned parking and on-site laundry. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed.

(See the complete listing here.)

800 N Mariposa Ave.




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 800 N Mariposa Ave., which is also going for $1,495 / month.

In the unit, you'll find a dishwasher, granite countertops, wooden cabinets, air conditioning, a ceiling fan, walk-in closets and a deck. Building amenities include assigned parking, secured entry, on-site laundry, a swimming pool and an elevator. This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

(See the full listing here.)

4641 La Mirada Ave., #3




Then there's this 600-square-foot, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 4641 La Mirada Ave., listed at $1,545 / month.

Tenants can expect the unit to feature air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and granite countertops. When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking, secure entry and on-site laundry. Animals are not welcome.

(See the listing here.)

1376 N Serrano Ave.




Finally, listed at $1,595 / month is this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, located at 1376 N Serrano Ave.

In the unit, anticipate air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a ceiling fan, granite countertops, large windows and closet space. Amenities in this gated community include parking and on-site laundry. Pets are not allowed.

(Here's the listing.)
---

