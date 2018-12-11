Check out today's cheapest rentals in Highland Park, Los Angeles

So how does the low-end pricing on a Highland Park rental look these days--and what might you get for your money?
We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, is very walkable, is relatively bikeable and has good transit options.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
4933 Echo St.
First off, listed at $1,395/month, this 600-square-foot studio, located at 4933 Echo St., is 30.2 percent less than the $1,999/month median rent for a studio in Highland Park.
In the unit, expect hardwood floors, generous closet space, plenty of natural light and ceiling fans. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental. Pets are not allowed.
(See the complete listing here.)
5233 Monte Vista St.
This studio, situated at 5233 Monte Vista St., is listed for $1,399/month.
Apartment amenities include hardwood flooring, ample closet space and granite countertops. The building features on-site laundry, on-site management and an elevator. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee, but there is a $750 deposit.
(See the complete listing here.)
308 N. Ave. 66th
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 308 N. Ave. 66th, which, at 550 square feet, is going for $1,595/month.
Amenities offered with the building include assigned parking, a swimming pool and on-site laundry. The unit boasts air conditioning, hardwood flooring, closet space and garden access. Pets are not welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
(See the full listing here.)
125 S. Ave. 53rd, #26
Then there's this apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 125 S. Ave. 53rd, #26, listed at $1,600/month.
In the unit, expect to find air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and a breakfast bar. When it comes to pets, both cats and dogs are welcome. Amenities offered with the building include assigned parking, outdoor space and on-site laundry.
(See the listing here.)
343 N. Ave. 52
This studio, situated at 343 N. Ave. 52, is listed for $1,750/month.
The apartment features air conditioning, stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring. Cats and dogs are not welcome. The building offers assigned parking, on-site laundry and secured entry. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental
(See the listing here.)