Check Out Today's Cheapest Rentals In Hollywood Hills, Los Angeles

Finding a good spot for a reasonable price can be a challenge if you're seeking new digs on a budget. So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Hollywood Hills look like these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in Hollywood Hills via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Los Angeles neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

2039 N. Las Palmas Ave.




Listed at $1,555 / month, this 700-square-foot studio apartment, located at 2039 N. Las Palmas Ave., is 17.1 percent less than the $1,875 / month median rent for a studio in Hollywood Hills.

Building amenities include assigned parking, a swimming pool, an elevator and on-site laundry. In the unit, you'll find air conditioning, carpeted floors and a dishwasher. Cats and dogs are not allowed.

(See the complete listing here.)

2039 N Las Palmas Ave.




This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 2039 N Las Palmas Ave., is listed for $1,660 / month for its 750 square feet of space.

In the unit, look for air conditioning, a balcony, a dishwasher and carpeting. The building features garage parking, a swimming pool and on-site laundry. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)

2628 N Beachwood Dr.




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo at 2628 N Beachwood Dr., which, at 1,250 square feet, is going for $2,825 / month.

Building amenities include on-site laundry. In the unit, anticipate hardwood flooring, a fireplace and a dishwasher. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.

(See the full listing here.)

6139 Glen Holly St.




Then there's this 480-square-foot apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 6139 Glen Holly St., listed at $2,850 / month.

In the unit, anticipate a deck, hardwood floors and ample natural lighting. Cats and dogs are not welcome.

(See the listing here.)
---

