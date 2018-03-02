REAL ESTATE

Check Out Today's Cheapest Rentals In Los Angeles

426 S Rampart Blvd. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Need a budget-friendly new spot? Though apartment hunting can be challenging, don't despair just yet--there are deals to be had. So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Los Angeles look like these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in Los Angeles via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

207 S Berendo St., #211




Here's 366-square-foot apartment at 207 S Berendo St. in Koreatown, listed at $1,025 / month.

The unit has a mix of carpeting and hardwood flooring, as well as ample natural lighting. The building has on-site laundry.

(See the listing here.)

210 W 43rd Pl., #107




Listed at $1,025 / month, this 450-square-foot studio apartment is located at 210 W 43rd Pl. in Historic South-Central.

The newly-renovated studio apartment has a fully-equipped kitchen, tile flooring and ceiling fans. Pets aren't allowed.

(Here's the listing.)

426 S Rampart Blvd.




This studio apartment, situated at 426 S Rampart Blvd. in Westlake, is listed for $1,095 / month for its 450 square feet of space.

In the sunny unit, anticipate in-unit laundry, ample closet space, built-in storage features and hardwood floors. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome.

(See the listing here.)

807 S Westlake Ave.




Listed at $1,150 / month, this 450-square-foot studio abode is located at 807 S Westlake Ave. in Westlake.

The building features an elevator and on-site laundry. In the unit, you'll find hardwood flooring, ceiling fans and ample natural lighting. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

236 N Coronado St.




To wrap things up, there's this 500-square-foot studio apartment at 236 N Coronado St. in Westlake. It's being listed for $1,150 / month.

The bright unit has a mix of tile and hardwood flooring, as well as built-in storage features.

(Here's the full listing.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineLos Angeles
REAL ESTATE
Learn the score on what's available to rent in Los Angeles for $1,900 per month
The cheapest apartment rentals in Sawtelle, explored
Renting in the Hollywood Hills: What will $1,700 get you?
Renting in Laguna Beach: What will $2,800 get you?
The cheapest apartment rentals in Melrose right now
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Proposal planning companies latest trend in wedding industry
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Show More
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News