Check out today's cheapest rentals in Los Angeles

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
527 W. 15th St., #32
First up, here's a studio at 527 W. 15th St., #32. which, at 308 square feet, is going for $875/month.
In the unit, the listing promises hardwood floors, a ceiling fan, granite countertops and wooden cabinetry. Pets are not permitted.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is quite walkable, is very bikeable and has some transit options.
(See the full listing here.)
231 W. 27th St.
Next, over at 231 W. 27th St. in Historic South-Central, there's this studio going for $995/month.
The building offers on-site laundry. In the unit, expect a ceiling fan, hardwood floors and an accent wall. Both cats and dogs are welcome at this studio.
According to Walk Score, this location is extremely walkable, is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
(View the listing here.)
341 W. Amar St.
Also listed at $995/month, this studio apartment is located at 341 W. Amar St.
Building amenities include assigned parking and on-site management. The unit has air conditioning, carpeted flooring and wooden cabinetry. Unfortunately, pets are not permitted here.
According to Walk Score, this location is somewhat walkable, is fairly bikeable and has some transit options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
1352 S. Union Ave.
To round things out, there's this studio at 1352 S. Union Ave. in Pico-Union. It's being listed for $999/month.
In the unit, you'll find hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet, a ceiling fan and an accent wall. The rent-controlled building has plenty of street parking. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: animals are not permitted.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is friendly for those on foot, is relatively bikeable and has excellent transit.
(Here's the full listing.)