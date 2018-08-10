REAL ESTATE

Check out today's cheapest rentals in Los Angeles

527 W. 15th St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one-bedroom in Los Angeles are hovering around $1,995. But how does the low-end pricing on a Los Angeles rental look these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

527 W. 15th St., #32




First up, here's a studio at 527 W. 15th St., #32. which, at 308 square feet, is going for $875/month.

In the unit, the listing promises hardwood floors, a ceiling fan, granite countertops and wooden cabinetry. Pets are not permitted.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is quite walkable, is very bikeable and has some transit options.

(See the full listing here.)

231 W. 27th St.




Next, over at 231 W. 27th St. in Historic South-Central, there's this studio going for $995/month.

The building offers on-site laundry. In the unit, expect a ceiling fan, hardwood floors and an accent wall. Both cats and dogs are welcome at this studio.

According to Walk Score, this location is extremely walkable, is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

(View the listing here.)

341 W. Amar St.




Also listed at $995/month, this studio apartment is located at 341 W. Amar St.

Building amenities include assigned parking and on-site management. The unit has air conditioning, carpeted flooring and wooden cabinetry. Unfortunately, pets are not permitted here.

According to Walk Score, this location is somewhat walkable, is fairly bikeable and has some transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

1352 S. Union Ave.




To round things out, there's this studio at 1352 S. Union Ave. in Pico-Union. It's being listed for $999/month.

In the unit, you'll find hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet, a ceiling fan and an accent wall. The rent-controlled building has plenty of street parking. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: animals are not permitted.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is friendly for those on foot, is relatively bikeable and has excellent transit.

(Here's the full listing.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineLos Angeles
REAL ESTATE
What does $1,500 rent you in Santa Ana, today?
What does $1,800 rent you in Huntington Beach, today?
Inside Los Angeles's most expensive apartments
What does $1,500 rent you in Anaheim, today?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Holy Fire explodes to 19,107 acres in Lake Elsinore area
Deputies shoot suspect in Lakewood after he steals taser
Lake Elsinore residents react to Holy Fire evacuation orders
VIDEO: Time-lapse footage shows Holy Fire progression
Holy Fire arson suspect makes bizarre court appearance; bail set at $1M
Dozens of fake Trump stars fill Hollywood Walk of Fame
Chipotle to offer bacon at select OC locations
$35K reward offered in search of Carson native's killer
Show More
2 killed, 1 injured in wrong-way crash on 91 Freeway in Riverside
Corona man watches his home almost burn from security cameras
9-year-old killed, 2 others injured in rollover crash in Moorpark
Actor Casey Affleck opens up about harassment allegations
Missing woman found dead along with man in Westlake shooting
More News