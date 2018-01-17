Check Out Today's Cheapest Rentals In Mid-City, Los Angeles

REAL ESTATE

According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a 1-bedroom in Mid-City are hovering around $1,900 (compared to a $2,095 average for Los Angeles). But how does the low-end pricing on a Mid-City rental look these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below.

4952 Pickford St.




Listed at $1,495 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, located at 4952 Pickford St. (at S. La Brea Avenue), is 21.3 percent less than the $1,900 / month median rent for a 1-bedroom in Mid-City.

When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking. In the unit, you're promised air conditioning, hardwood flooring and plenty of natural light. Sadly for pet owners, animals are not allowed. (See the complete listing here.)

1641 Crenshaw Blvd., #105




This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 1641 Crenshaw Blvd., is listed for $1,550 / month for its 650 square feet of space.

In the unit, you'll find hardwood flooring. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome. (See the complete listing here.)

4848 Saint Charles Place




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 4848 Saint Charles Place, which, at 720 square feet, is going for $1,550 / month.

The building offers assigned parking, a fitness center and on-site laundry. In the unit, expect hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances and good natural lighting. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome. (See the full listing here.)

5109 W 20th St.




Then there's this 675-square-foot apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 5109 W 20th St. (at S Sycamore Avenue), listed at $1,795 / month.

In the unit, which comes furnished, anticipate a mix of tiled floors and carpeting and garden access. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are permitted. The building features assigned parking and on-site laundry. (See the listing here.)
