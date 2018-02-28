Check Out Today's Cheapest Rentals In Northridge, Los Angeles

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in Northridge via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Los Angeles neighborhood.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
8343 Amigo Ave.
Listed at $1,425 / month, this 650-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, located at 8343 Amigo Ave., is 12.7 percent less than the $1,633 / month median rent for a 1-bedroom in Northridge.
The building offers assigned parking, a swimming pool, outdoor space and on-site laundry. In the unit, you'll find air conditioning, carpeted floors and garden access. Unfortunately, pets are not welcome.
8400 Amigo Ave.
This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 8400 Amigo Ave., is also listed for $1,425 / month for its 650 square feet of space.
In the sunny unit, anticipate air conditioning and carpeted floors. The building offers assigned parking, a swimming pool and on-site laundry. Sadly for pet owners, animals are not permitted.
19039 Nordhoff St.
Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 19039 Nordhoff St., which is going for $1,625 / month.
In the unit, you'll find a fireplace, carpeted floors and ample natural lighting. Cats and dogs are not allowed. The building has a swimming pool.
