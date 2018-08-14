Check out today's cheapest rentals in Santa Monica

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
1030 Fifth St., #H
This studio apartment, situated at 1030 Fifth St., #H, in Santa Monica, is listed for $1,690/month for its 280 square feet of space.
In the unit, you'll find a ceiling fan, wooden cabinetry, tile flooring, garden access and a private patio. Building amenities include outdoor space, on-site laundry and storage space. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are permitted.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is friendly for those on foot, is convenient for biking and boasts excellent transit options.
858 Lincoln Blvd.
Here's a studio at 858 Lincoln Blvd. in Santa Monica, which, at 375 square feet, is going for $1,695/month.
In the unit, expect to find both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, closet space and wooden cabinetry. Outdoor space is offered as a building amenity. Pets are not permitted.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is quite walkable, is convenient for biking and offers many nearby public transportation options.
1511 16th St., #202
And here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 1511 16th St., #202, in Santa Monica, which is going for $1,750/month.
Building amenities include assigned parking. In the unit, which comes furnished, you're promised air conditioning, in-unit laundry, a fireplace, stainless steel appliances and wooden cabinetry. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are permitted.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is very walkable, is very bikeable and has excellent transit.
818 Cedar St.
Finally, listed at $1,850/month, this studio is located at 818 Cedar St. in Santa Monica.
The unit comes with hardwood floors, a ceiling fan, a private patio and wooden cabinetry. The building boasts outdoor space and paid utilities. If you've got animals, know that your cat and dog are welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is very walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and offers many nearby public transportation options.
