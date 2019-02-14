Check out today's cheapest rentals in Santa Monica

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
1432 Ninth St., #2
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 1432 Ninth St., #2 in Santa Monica, which, at 550 square feet, is going for $1,825/month.
In the charming unit, you'll find a stove, wood flooring and in-unit laundry. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is great for biking and is a haven for transit riders.
Arizona Avenue and Euclid Street
Then there's this 600-square-foot apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at Arizona Avenue and Euclid Street in Santa Monica, listed at $1,995/month.
In the unit, the listing promises hardwood floors, kitchen appliances and abundant natural light. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are permitted here. The building features assigned parking and on-site laundry.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is quite walkable, is a "biker's paradise" and has excellent transit.
1453 Harvard St.
Also listed at $1,995/month, this charming one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 1453 Harvard St. in Santa Monica.
Amenities offered in the building include a landscaped courtyard and on-site laundry. In the unit, the listing promises lots of windows, a dishwasher and fresh paint. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
Walk Score indicates that this location is quite walkable, is very bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
1015 Second St.
Over at 1015 Second St. in Santa Monica, there's this 400-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, going for $1,998/month.
In the unit, look for a large kitchen with major kitchen appliances. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are allowed. Building amenities include assigned parking and on-site laundry. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is quite walkable, is convenient for biking and is a haven for transit riders.
1422 Pearl St.
Listed at $2,195/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 1422 Pearl St. in Sunset Park.
The building offers assigned parking, while the lower unit features hardwood flooring. Unfortunately, pets are not welcome at this time. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address isn't very walkable, is great for biking and offers many nearby public transportation options.
