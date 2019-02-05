Check out today's cheapest rentals in Studio City, Los Angeles

According to Walk Score's assessment, the neighborhood is friendly for those on foot, has some bike infrastructure and has good transit options. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $1,883, compared to a $1,995 one-bedroom median for Los Angeles as a whole.
A look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Studio City, via rental site Zumper, paints a picture of what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Los Angeles neighborhood.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
4151 Arch Drive
Listed at $1,695/month, this studio, located at 4151 Arch Drive, is 13.1 percent less than the $1,950/month median rent for a studio apartment in Studio City.
Building amenities include assigned parking, a swimming pool, on-site laundry and more, while the recently updated unit features a large balcony and aspacious kitchen. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are permitted. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
11940 Laurelwood Drive
This one bedroom, one bathroom apartment, situated at 11940 Laurelwood Drive, is listed for $1,725/month for its 650 square feet of space.
In the unit, you'll find hardwood flooring, large windows and ample natural lighting. The building offers a swimming pool, on-site laundry and assigned parking. Pet owners, rejoice: both cats and dogs are allowed. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
10913 Fruitland Drive
Here's a one bedroom, one bathroom apartment at 10913 Fruitland Drive, which, at 600 square feet, is going for $1,750/month.
The building features an elevator and on-site laundry, while the luxury unit includes a balcony, garden access, stainless steel appliances and an open floor plan. Both cats and dogs are allowed, and the rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
Coldwater Canyon Avenue and Hortense Street
This one bedroom, one bathroom apartment, situated at Coldwater Canyon Avenue and Hortense Street, is listed for $1,895/month.
In the unit, anticipate both air conditioning and central heating, granite countertops, a fireplace and more. Good news for cat lovers: kitties are permitted. The building features assigned parking, outdoor space and on-site laundry as well.
