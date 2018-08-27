REAL ESTATE

Check out today's cheapest rentals in West Hollywood

7262 Fountain Ave. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one-bedroom in West Hollywood are hovering around $2,669. But how does the low-end pricing on a West Hollywood rental look these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

7262 Fountain Ave.




This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 7262 Fountain Ave., is listed for $1,750/month.

In the unit, look for hardwood flooring, a ceiling fan and wooden cabinetry. The building offers on-site laundry and outdoor space. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are welcome here.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is very walkable, is bikeable and has good transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

1236 N. Sweetzer Ave.




Then, there's this with one bedroom and one bathroom at 1236 N. Sweetzer Ave., listed at $1,895/month.

In the unit, look for carpeting, wooden cabinetry and ceiling fans. Building amenities include assigned parking, a swimming pool, secured entry and on-site management. Pets are not permitted.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is extremely walkable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(See the listing here.)

1136 N. Ogden Drive




And here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 1136 N. Ogden Drive, which, with 625 square feet, is going for $2,049/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking, on-site laundry and extra storage space. In the apartment, look for hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher, a balcony and air conditioning. Luckily for cat owners, kitties are welcome with additional fees.

According to Walk Score, this location is extremely walkable and has good transit options.

(Check out the listing here.)

1256 N. Flores St., #11



Over at 1256 N. Flores St., #11, there's this one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom townhouse, going for $2,095/month.

Apartment amenities include a roof deck, hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet, air conditioning and a fireplace. The building features assigned parking and on-site laundry. Pets are not permitted.

Walk Score indicates that this location is quite walkable and has good transit options.

(View the listing here.)

8130 Norton Ave.




Finally, also listed at $2,095/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 8130 Norton Ave.

Building amenities include assigned parking, a swimming pool, on-site laundry and secured entry. In the unit, you're promised hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, granite countertops, recessed lighting and a ceiling fan. Animals are not welcome.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise" and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
