Check out today's cheapest rentals in West Hollywood

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in West Hollywood via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
North Formosa Avenue and Santa Monica Boulevard
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at North Formosa Avenue and Santa Monica Boulevard in West Hollywood, which is going for $1,850/month.
Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking, on-site laundry and on-site management. In the unit, expect to find an open living room floor plan, air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a patio and spacious closets. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is car-dependent, is relatively bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
1023 N. San Vicente Blvd.
Listed at $1,895/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 1023 N. San Vicente Blvd. in West Hollywood.
The building features assigned parking, shared outdoor space and on-site management. Apartment amenities include air conditioning, high ceilings, hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is quite walkable, is somewhat bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
1163 N. Formosa Ave.
Over at 1163 N. Formosa Ave. in West Hollywood, there's this 450-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom, going for $1,900/month.
The building features secured entry and assigned parking. In the unit, the listing promises an open living room floor plan, high ceilings, air conditioning, hardwood flooring and white appliances. Both cats and dogs are permitted. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee, but there is a $250 deposit, $1,900 deposit.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is extremely walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has good transit options.
1120 N. Laurel Ave.
Listed at $1,950/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 1120 N. Laurel Ave. in West Hollywood.
Building amenities include assigned parking, secured entry, on-site management and shared outdoor space. The apartment features hardwood flooring, air conditioning, in-unit laundry, white appliances and a breakfast bar. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is relatively bikeable and has good transit options.
