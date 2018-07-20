Check out today's cheapest rentals in Westwood, Los Angeles

Walk Score indicates that the neighborhood is very walkable, is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $2,500, compared to a $1,995 one-bedroom median for Los Angeles as a whole.
A look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Westwood, via rental site Zumper, offers an overview of what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Los Angeles neighborhood.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
11284 Montana Ave.
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 11284 Montana Ave., is listed for $1,995/month.
On-site laundry is offered as a building amenity. In the unit, expect to find floor-to-ceiling windows, a patio, air conditioning, hardwood and tile flooring, a dishwasher, tile countertops, wooden cabinetry and a walk-in closet. Hairball alert: cats are welcome with a $500 pet deposit.
520 Kelton Ave.
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom, situated at 520 Kelton Ave., is listed for $2,200/month.
In the furnished unit, expect carpeted floors, large windows, ceiling fans, closet space, wooden cabinetry and a balcony. Cats are permitted here.
605 Kelton Ave.
And here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 605 Kelton Ave., which is going for $2,225/month.
The building offers assigned parking, on-site laundry and on-site management. In the unit, expect to find air conditioning, hardwood and tile flooring, a renovated kitchen, high ceilings, large windows and wooden cabinetry. Sorry animal lovers, pets are not welcome here.
10982 Roebling Ave.
Over at 10982 Roebling Ave., there's this 663-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo, going for $2,250/month.
Apartment amenities include air conditioning, carpeted floors, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and a breakfast bar. The building features a swimming pool, a fitness center, outdoor space and a residents lo. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted.
