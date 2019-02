Check out today's cheapest rentals in Westwood, Los Angeles

1615 Veteran Ave.

According to rental site Zumper , median rents for a one bedroom in Westwood are hovering around $2,900, compared to a $1,995 one-bedroom median for Los Angeles as a whole.So how does the low-end pricing on a Westwood rental look these days--and what might you get for the price?We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings , requires a car for most errands, isn't particularly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)---Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 1615 Veteran Ave., which is going for $2,090/month.When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking and on-site laundry. In the bright unit, expect carpeted floors, a walk-in closet and ample natural lighting. Unfortunately, cats and dogs are not permitted. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.(See the full listing here .)And here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 1440 Veteran Ave., #208, which, with 661 square feet, is going for $2,650/month.Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking, a swimming pool and on-site laundry. In the unit, expect to find both air conditioning and central heating, along with a private balcony. Sadly, cats and dogs are not permitted.(Check out the listing here .)Listed at $2,850/month, this newly-remodeled 740-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is located at 10445 Eastborne Ave., #104.Amenities offered in the building include garage parking and an outdoor space, while the furnished unit comes with air conditioning and a fireplace. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.(Check out the complete listing here .)To round things out, there's this 900-square-foot one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom at 10636 Wilshire Blvd.. It's being listed for $2,850/month.In the spacious unit, you'll find hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances and a walk-in closet. Unfortunately, pets are not allowed. The building features a fitness center, concierge/security services and a jacuzzi.(Here's the full listing .)