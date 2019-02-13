REAL ESTATE

Check out today's cheapest rentals in Westwood, Los Angeles

10445 Eastborne Ave. #104 | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one bedroom in Westwood are hovering around $2,900, compared to a $1,995 one-bedroom median for Los Angeles as a whole.

So how does the low-end pricing on a Westwood rental look these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, requires a car for most errands, isn't particularly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

1615 Veteran Ave.






Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 1615 Veteran Ave., which is going for $2,090/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking and on-site laundry. In the bright unit, expect carpeted floors, a walk-in closet and ample natural lighting. Unfortunately, cats and dogs are not permitted. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

(See the full listing here.)

1440 Veteran Ave., #208






And here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 1440 Veteran Ave., #208, which, with 661 square feet, is going for $2,650/month.

Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking, a swimming pool and on-site laundry. In the unit, expect to find both air conditioning and central heating, along with a private balcony. Sadly, cats and dogs are not permitted.

(Check out the listing here.)

10445 Eastborne Ave., #104





Listed at $2,850/month, this newly-remodeled 740-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is located at 10445 Eastborne Ave., #104.

Amenities offered in the building include garage parking and an outdoor space, while the furnished unit comes with air conditioning and a fireplace. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

10636 Wilshire Blvd.






To round things out, there's this 900-square-foot one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom at 10636 Wilshire Blvd.. It's being listed for $2,850/month.

In the spacious unit, you'll find hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances and a walk-in closet. Unfortunately, pets are not allowed. The building features a fitness center, concierge/security services and a jacuzzi.

(Here's the full listing.)
