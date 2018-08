Check Out What $1,700 Will Rent You In Hollywood These Days

1531 N Detroit St

7071 Hawthorn Avenue

5612 Harold Way

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Hollywood? We've rounded up the latest listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect for housing in this famous Los Angeles neighborhood--if you don't want to spend more than $1,700 / month on rent for a 1-bedroom apartment. The citywide median these days is $2,100, for context.(Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)Read on for the listings.Listed at $1,695 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 1531 N Detroit St (at N. Detroit St. & Sunset Blvd.). A full kitchen, room heading and air conditioning, and hardwood-laminate and tiled floors and good-sized closet are some of the features inside. The building also offers on-site laundry and a courtyard. Cats and dogs aren't permitted.(Take a look at the complete listing here .)Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment located at 7071 Hawthorn Avenue. It's also listed for $1,695 / month. The building is centrally located in the neighborhood, and includes laundry and controlled access. Inside, you'll get central air conditioning, carpeted and laminate floors, and a new refrigerator Pets aren't permitted.(Take a gander at the complete listing here .)Here's a studio apartment at 5612 Harold Way (at Harold Way & N. St. Andrews Pl.) that's going for $1,625 / month. In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher, air conditioning, and closet space. You'll also get a parking space outside. Cats and dogs aren't welcome.(See the full listing here .)---