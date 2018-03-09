REAL ESTATE

Check Out What $1,700 Will Rent You In Hollywood These Days

1531 N Detroit St | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Hollywood? We've rounded up the latest listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect for housing in this famous Los Angeles neighborhood--if you don't want to spend more than $1,700 / month on rent for a 1-bedroom apartment. The citywide median these days is $2,100, for context.

(Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Read on for the listings.

1531 N Detroit St




Listed at $1,695 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 1531 N Detroit St (at N. Detroit St. & Sunset Blvd.). A full kitchen, room heading and air conditioning, and hardwood-laminate and tiled floors and good-sized closet are some of the features inside. The building also offers on-site laundry and a courtyard. Cats and dogs aren't permitted.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

7071 Hawthorn Avenue




Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment located at 7071 Hawthorn Avenue. It's also listed for $1,695 / month. The building is centrally located in the neighborhood, and includes laundry and controlled access. Inside, you'll get central air conditioning, carpeted and laminate floors, and a new refrigerator Pets aren't permitted.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

5612 Harold Way




Here's a studio apartment at 5612 Harold Way (at Harold Way & N. St. Andrews Pl.) that's going for $1,625 / month. In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher, air conditioning, and closet space. You'll also get a parking space outside. Cats and dogs aren't welcome.

(See the full listing here.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities.
