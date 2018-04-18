HOUSING MARKET

Bay Area real estate: condemned home sells for $1.2 million

EMBED </>More Videos

Bay Area residents often do not even need a low price or nice home to close a deal fast. (KGO-TV)

By Jennifer Olney
FREMONT, Calif. --
New statistics from the housing website Zillow show last year American homes sold faster than ever before, with the fastest sales of all in the Bay Area.

Residents here often do not even need a low price or nice home to close a deal fast. A good example is a condemned house in Fremont's Mission-San Jose neighborhood that just sold for $1.2 million.

It was an all-cash offer that came in a quarter million dollars over the asking price.

Yvonne Yen has lived in the neighborhood for 12 years and could not believe the high price. You might think she would be happy about it -- but no.

Yen is concerned many young people cannot afford a home in the Bay Area. She wants to move because her property tax is so high, but she says everything in the Bay Area is so expensive, there are no good alternatives.

A sky-high price for a tear-down is the new normal, according to Fremont realtor Madeline Dutra.

"People who want to build nice new homes are buying these older homes, condemned homes, homes that are in need of a lot of work to build their dream home."

Zillow reports last year the San Jose metropolitan area was the fastest selling market in the country, with homes selling on average in just 41 days. In the San Francisco metropolitan area, it was 43 days.

Zillow economist Aaron Terrazas thinks the "little bit of that easier market condition in San Francisco" is due to all the new buildings going up, including many condos that are adding to housing stock.

According to Zillow, the number of homes on the market throughout the Bay Area has been going down for the past three years.

David Stark, with the Bay East Association of Realtors, believes that trend is what probably turned the Fremont fixer upper into a real find. It may need work, but the lot has a great location.

"It's close to jobs. There's all kinds of lifestyle amenities here in Fremont. The schools are fantastic," said Stark.

Zillow says the number of homes for sale in the San Jose metropolitan area was down almost 27 percent last year from the year before.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateaffordable housinghousing markethousingmoneypersonal financehomehome improvementhomeownersFremont
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Empty lot listed for nearly $5.4 million in Palo Alto
Berkeley family wins bidding war over home with a song
San Francisco homeowner offers property for $13 million or Bitcoin
DRONEVIEW7 gets sneak peek at pricey Bay Area mansion
HOUSING MARKET
Check out today's cheapest rentals in Santa Monica
What will $1,900 rent you in Irvine right now?
What does $2,000 rent you in West Hollywood?
'Brady Bunch' house in Studio City up for sale for nearly $2M
Foundation hopes micro homes can solve LA's homeless crisis
More housing market
REAL ESTATE
What will $1,700 rent you in Glendale, right now?
Renting in Anaheim: What will $1,400 get you?
Tenants of Chinatown building get break from sharp rent hike
Long Beach midtown project will add 95 affordable housing units
What will $2,800 rent you in Beverly Hills, right now?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Child misconduct investigation widens for former Catholic priest arrested in Banning
More News