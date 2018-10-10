Construction begins on soon-to-be tallest building in Long Beach

What will be the tallest building in Long Beach is one step closer to reality. The Shoreline Gateway has officially broken ground.Once completed, the tower will be 35 stories, standing at 417 feet. It surpasses One World Trade Center by 20 feet.Located at Ocean Boulevard and Alamitos Avenue, the building will replace a parking lot. The plans call for 315 residential units, as well as 6,460 square feet of ground-floor commercial space and five levels of underground parking.The new tower is a companion building to The Current, a 17-story, 223-unit apartment tower which opened in 2016. The Shoreline Gateway is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2021.