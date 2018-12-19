Los Angeles County has selected a new project for the San Pedro Courthouse land.A mixed-use development will take up the 1.8-acres of county-owned land in downtown San Pedro.The shuttered courthouse property is on the corner of Sixth and Centre streets.The project will have affordable and market-rate housing, open space and ground-floor retail with a grocery store.The county received six proposals in September for the project.An earlier approved proposal for the site was canceled in March.In June 2016, the county Board of Supervisors approved purchasing the vacant courthouse building for $5.2 million, with the understanding that it would retain the property and lease to a developer.The Board of Supervisors will vote on whether to authorize a six-month negotiation period with the developer. At that time, a community outreach program will start.