Developer proposes senior housing complex in Long Beach

A parking lot in downtown Long Beach could be the site of a new senior housing complex.The project on Pine Avenue would sit between two existing structures, including a historic 1920s building. Plans call for 10 stories and 78 units of assisted living housing.The units would be between 300 and 600 square feet. The proposed lot sits on a third of an acre. The developer said the small footprint would lower costs for the tenants.The project has yet to be presented to the Long Beach Planning Commission or the City Council.