Explore the Cheapest Rentals in Brentwood, Los Angeles

11670 Sunset Blvd, #102 | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a 1-bedroom in Brentwood are hovering around $2,822 (compared to a $2,095 average for Los Angeles). So how does the low-end pricing on a Brentwood rental look these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood. Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

646 S Barrington Ave.




Listed at $2,195 / month, this 1,000-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 646 S Barrington Ave is priced 22 percent lower the median.

When it comes to building amenities, you'll get assigned parking, a swimming pool, outdoor space, on-site laundry and more. In the unit, you're offered hardwood flooring, air conditioning and ceiling fans, a walk-in closet, a dishwasher and other features. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are allowed.

(See the complete listing here.)

11670 Sunset Blvd., #102




This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo, situated at 11670 Sunset Blvd., is listed for $2,350 / month for its 688 square feet of space. In the unit, look for laminate hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher, and large closets.

Outside the door, you'll get a gated pool and spa, plus assigned parking. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted.

(See the complete listing here.)

11645 Montana Ave., #Apt 326




Then there's this 679-square-foot top-floor loft with 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom at 11645 Montana Ave., listed at $2,480 / month. In it, you'll get air conditioning, a balcony, and carpeted and wood floors. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. Building amenities include garage parking, a swimming pool and spa.

(See the listing here.)
---

