Explore the Cheapest Rentals in Brentwood, Los Angeles

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood. Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
646 S Barrington Ave.
Listed at $2,195 / month, this 1,000-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 646 S Barrington Ave is priced 22 percent lower the median.
When it comes to building amenities, you'll get assigned parking, a swimming pool, outdoor space, on-site laundry and more. In the unit, you're offered hardwood flooring, air conditioning and ceiling fans, a walk-in closet, a dishwasher and other features. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are allowed.
11670 Sunset Blvd., #102
This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo, situated at 11670 Sunset Blvd., is listed for $2,350 / month for its 688 square feet of space. In the unit, look for laminate hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher, and large closets.
Outside the door, you'll get a gated pool and spa, plus assigned parking. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted.
11645 Montana Ave., #Apt 326
Then there's this 679-square-foot top-floor loft with 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom at 11645 Montana Ave., listed at $2,480 / month. In it, you'll get air conditioning, a balcony, and carpeted and wood floors. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. Building amenities include garage parking, a swimming pool and spa.
