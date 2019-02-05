REAL ESTATE

Explore today's cheapest rentals in Anaheim

200 N Gilbert St | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Housing costs got you down? Though apartment hunting can be frustrating, there are deals to be had. So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Anaheim look like these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Anaheim via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

1736 W. Ball Road






Listed at $1,345/month, this 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, located at 1736 W. Ball Road in Southwest Anaheim, is 11.7 percent less than the median rent for a one bedroom in Anaheim, which is currently estimated at around $1,523/month.

When it comes to amenities, expect assigned parking, new interior paint, wood flooring and granite countertops. Pets are permitted and there isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

From the listing:

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is quite walkable, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(See the complete listing here.)

1001 W. La Palma Ave.




This one-bedroom, one-bathroom , situated at 1001 W. La Palma Ave. in Northwest Anaheim, is listed for $1,375/month.

Unit amenities include an updated kitchen with granite countertops and the building offers on-site laundry. Sadly, pets are not permitted. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, this location is somewhat walkable, is relatively bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(See the complete listing here.)

3210 W. Orange Ave.






And here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 3210 W. Orange Ave. in West Anaheim, which, with 700 square feet, is going for $1,400/month.

Building amenities include on-site laundry and secured access parking with two reserved spots. In the unit, expect to find both air conditioning and central heating, a private balcony and an open floor plan. Unfortunately, neither cats nor dogs are permitted. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is moderately walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

(Check out the listing here.)

200 N. Gilbert St.






Over at 200 N. Gilbert St. in West Anaheim, there's this 715-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, going for $1,420/month.

In the sun-filled unit, you'll find a mix of hardwood flooring and carpeting, a ceiling fan and access to the building's manicured garden. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are both allowed.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is somewhat walkable, is fairly bikeable and has some transit options.

(View the listing here.)

2944 E. Frontera St.






Listed at $1,445/month, this 510-square-foot studio apartment is located at 2944 E. Frontera St.

Building amenities include a sparkling swimming pool, basketball courts and a fitness center, while the bright unit features ample natural lighting and a spacious kitchen. Pet owners, rejoice: both cats and dogs are welcome.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is car-dependent, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
