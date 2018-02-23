Explore Today's Cheapest Rentals In Crestview, Los Angeles

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in Crestview via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Los Angeles neighborhood.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
1445 S Sherbourne Dr.
Listed at $1,200 / month, this 750-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, located at 1445 S Sherbourne Dr., is 36.8 percent less than the $1,900 / month median rent for a 1-bedroom in Crestview.
Building amenities include assigned parking. In the unit, you'll find air conditioning, ceiling fans, hardwood floors, good closet space and ample natural lighting. The building has on-site laundry and parking. Attention, cat owners: your kitty is permitted here.
1519 South Wooster St., #5
This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 1519 South Wooster St., is listed for $1,675 / month.
In the bright unit, expect a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting and built-in storage features. There's also assigned parking available. Attention, cat owners: your kitty is permitted here.
8635 Cashio St., #8
Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 8635 Cashio St, which is going for $1,775 / month.
The unit hardwood floors, and the building offers on-site laundry, parking and outdoor space.
