Explore Today's Cheapest Rentals In Crestview, Los Angeles

Need a budget-friendly new spot? Though apartment hunting can be challenging, don't despair just yet--there are deals to be had. So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Crestview look like these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in Crestview via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Los Angeles neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

1445 S Sherbourne Dr.




Listed at $1,200 / month, this 750-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, located at 1445 S Sherbourne Dr., is 36.8 percent less than the $1,900 / month median rent for a 1-bedroom in Crestview.

Building amenities include assigned parking. In the unit, you'll find air conditioning, ceiling fans, hardwood floors, good closet space and ample natural lighting. The building has on-site laundry and parking. Attention, cat owners: your kitty is permitted here.

(See the complete listing here.)

1519 South Wooster St., #5




This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 1519 South Wooster St., is listed for $1,675 / month.

In the bright unit, expect a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting and built-in storage features. There's also assigned parking available. Attention, cat owners: your kitty is permitted here.

(See the complete listing here.)

8635 Cashio St., #8



Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 8635 Cashio St, which is going for $1,775 / month.

The unit hardwood floors, and the building offers on-site laundry, parking and outdoor space.

(See the full listing here.)
---

