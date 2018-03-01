Explore Today's Cheapest Rentals In Historic Filipinotown, Los Angeles

REAL ESTATE

Need a budget-friendly new spot? Though apartment hunting can be challenging, don't despair just yet--there are deals to be had. So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Historic Filipinotown look like these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in Historic Filipinotown via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Los Angeles neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

236 N Coronado St.




Listed at $1,150 / month, this 500-square-foot studio apartment, located at 236 N Coronado St., is 9.3 percent less than the $1,267 / month median rent for a studio in Historic Filipinotown.

The sunny unit has a mix of carpeting and tile flooring, as well as built-in storage features and plenty of closet space.

133 N Reno St., #203




This studio apartment, situated at 133 N Reno St., is listed for $1,195/ month. Pets are not welcome.

The unit has hardwood floors and ample natural lighting.

301 N. Alvarado St., #105



Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 301 N. Alvarado St., which, at 530 square feet, is going for $1,760 / month.

Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking, an elevator and on-site laundry. In the sunny unit, expect to find both air conditioning and central heating, carpeting, a walk-in closet, a balcony and a dishwasher. Cats and dogs are welcome.

