Explore Today's Cheapest Rentals In Hollywood Hills, Los Angeles

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
2039 N Las Palmas Ave.
Listed at $1,660 / month, this 750-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, located at 2039 N Las Palmas Ave., is 53.7 percent less than the $3,585 / month median rent for a 1-bedroom in Hollywood Hills.
The building features garage parking, a swimming pool, an elevator and on-site laundry. In the unit, expect air conditioning, a balcony and a dishwasher. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
(See the complete listing here.)
6139 Glen Holly St.
This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 6139 Glen Holly St., is listed for $2,850 / month for its 480 square feet of space.
In the unit, expect a deck, hardwood floors and ample natural lighting. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.
(See the complete listing here.)
3480 Barham Blvd., #308
Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo at 3480 Barham Blvd., which, at 812 square feet, is going for $3,200/ month.
In the unit, which comes furnished, expect high ceilings, air conditioning, a balcony and a fireplace. Pets are not allowed.
(See the full listing here.)
