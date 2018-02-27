REAL ESTATE

Explore Today's Cheapest Rentals In Hollywood Hills, Los Angeles

2039 N Las Palmas Ave. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a 1-bedroom in Hollywood Hills are hovering around $3,585 (compared to a $2,150 average for Los Angeles). So how does the low-end pricing on a Hollywood Hills rental look these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

2039 N Las Palmas Ave.




Listed at $1,660 / month, this 750-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, located at 2039 N Las Palmas Ave., is 53.7 percent less than the $3,585 / month median rent for a 1-bedroom in Hollywood Hills.

The building features garage parking, a swimming pool, an elevator and on-site laundry. In the unit, expect air conditioning, a balcony and a dishwasher. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

(See the complete listing here.)

6139 Glen Holly St.




This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 6139 Glen Holly St., is listed for $2,850 / month for its 480 square feet of space.

In the unit, expect a deck, hardwood floors and ample natural lighting. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)

3480 Barham Blvd., #308



Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo at 3480 Barham Blvd., which, at 812 square feet, is going for $3,200/ month.

In the unit, which comes furnished, expect high ceilings, air conditioning, a balcony and a fireplace. Pets are not allowed.

(See the full listing here.)
---

