Explore today's cheapest rentals in Hollywood Hills

2700 Cahuenga Blvd. E. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one bedroom in Hollywood Hills are hovering around $2,495, compared to a $1,950 one-bedroom median for Los Angeles as a whole.

So how does the low-end pricing on a Hollywood Hills rental look these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, is a "walker's paradise," isn't particularly bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

1825 Tamarind Ave.




This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 1825 Tamarind Ave. (at Tamarind & Franklin avenues), is listed for $1,650/month.

In the third floor unit, you're promised both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, wooden cabinetry, large windows and granite countertops. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted. Building amenities include on-site laundry, outdoor space and assigned parking.

(See the complete listing here.)

2700 Cahuenga Blvd. E., #1304




Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 2700 Cahuenga Blvd. E., which, at 674-square-feet, is going for $2,100/month.

The building features garage parking, a swimming pool, a roof deck, a fitness center and outdoor space. In the unit, the listing promises a walk-in closet, hardwood flooring, a breakfast bar, recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. Pets are not welcome.

(See the full listing here.)

2250 N. Beachwood Drive, #111




Then there's this apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 2250 N. Beachwood Drive, listed at $2,200/month.

The apartment features air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a deck, a fireplace, a walk-in closet, a breakfast bar and ample storage space. Pets are not allowed. When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking, on-site laundry and secured entry.

(See the listing here.)

6665 Franklin Ave., #19




Listed at $2,395/month, this 792-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 6665 Franklin Ave.

Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking. In the residence, expect to find both central heating and air conditioning, a balcony, a fireplace, in-unit laundry, a dishwasher, hardwood flooring and granite countertops. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are allowed here.

(Here's the listing.)

3480 Barham Blvd., #308




This studio residence, situated at 3480 Barham Blvd., is listed for $2,980/month for its 812-square-feet of space.

In the unit, which comes furnished, look for a balcony, a dishwasher, carpeted floors, high ceilings and generous closet space. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome.

(See the listing here.)
