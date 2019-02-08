Explore today's cheapest rentals in Laguna Beach

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
240 Oak St., #2
Here's a studio apartment at 240 Oak St., #2, which, at 500 square feet, is going for $1,600/month.
When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, while the unit features granite countertops and laminate flooring. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is fairly bikeable and has some transit options.
(See the full listing here.)
1306 Bluebird Canyon Drive
Listed at $1,750/month, this 400-square-foot studio apartment is located at 1306 Bluebird Canyon Drive.
The unit comes with a private patio, dual-paned vinyl windows and contemporary furnishings. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
Walk Score indicates that this location isn't very walkable, is somewhat bikeable and offers limited transit options.
(Here's the listing.)
665 Ramona Ave., #B
This studio apartment, situated at 665 Ramona Ave., #B, is listed for $1,775/month for its 292 square feet of space.
The newly remodeled unit features an updated bathroom and a full stainless steel kitchen. Building amenities include on-site laundry and a common patio area. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is a "walker's paradise," has minimal bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.
(See the listing here.)
396 Cypress Drive, #C
Finally, there's this 650-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 396 Cypress Drive, #C. It's being listed for $2,300/month.
The newly-remodeled unit features new paint, stainless steel appliances and new granite countertops. Building amenities include a community courtyard and on-site laundry. Unfortunately, cats and dogs are not permitted. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is friendly for those on foot, isn't particularly bikeable and has some transit options.
(Here's the full listing.)