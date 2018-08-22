Explore today's cheapest rentals in Los Angeles

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Los Angeles via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
729 S. Union Ave.
Listed at $775/month, this studio is located at 729 S. Union Ave. in Westlake.
Building amenities include an elevator, on-site laundry and on-site management. In the unit, expect hardwood floors and wooden cabinetry. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this apartment doesn't allow animals.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area has excellent walkability, has some bike infrastructure and is a haven for transit riders.
(Here's the listing.)
527 W. 15th St.
This studio, situated at 527 W. 15th St., is listed for $875/month for its 308 square feet of space.
Apartment amenities include carpeted flooring, a ceiling fan, air conditioning, granite countertops and wooden cabinetry. This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is quite walkable, is very bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
(See the listing here.)
231 W. 27th St.
Listed at $995/month, this studio is located at 231 W. 27th St. in Historic South-Central.
On-site laundry is offered as a building amenity. In the studio, expect hardwood flooring, a ceiling fan and air conditioning. Good news for pet owners: your cat and dogs are welcome here.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is convenient for biking and is a haven for transit riders.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
1352 S. Union Ave.
To round things out, there's this studio at 1352 S. Union Ave. in Pico-Union. It's being listed for $999/month.
The apartment features hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet and central heating. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is relatively bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
(Here's the full listing.)