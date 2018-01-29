REAL ESTATE

Explore Today's Cheapest Rentals In North Hollywood, Los Angeles

According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a 1-bedroom in North Hollywood are hovering around $1,714 (compared to a $2,129 average for Los Angeles). But how does the low-end pricing on a North Hollywood rental look these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now.

11817 Victory Blvd.




This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 11817 Victory Blvd., is listed for $1,545 / month for its 750-square-feet of space. In the unit, expect both air conditioning and central heating, a balcony, a dishwasher and granite countertops.

The building features assigned parking, a swimming pool, on-site laundry, secured entry and on-site management. Cats and dogs are not welcome. (See the complete listing here.)

11459 Collins St., #201




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 11459 Collins St., which, at 800-square-feet, is going for $1,595 / month. The building offers garage parking, on-site laundry, secured entry and on-site management.

In the unit, look for both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, a balcony and a dishwasher. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are permitted. (See the full listing here.)

5143 Bakman Ave., #107




Then there's this 645-square-foot condo with 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom at 5143 Bakman Ave., listed at $1,600 / month. In the unit, which comes furnished, anticipate air conditioning, carpeted floors, a balcony, a fireplace and a walk-in closet.

For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property. Building amenities include assigned parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center, outdoor space and on-site laundry. (See the listing here.)

10944 1/2 Hortense St.




Listed at $1,695 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom address is located at 10944 1/2 Hortense St. In the unit, expect hardwood floors, air conditioning, in-unit laundry and central heating. Cats are allowed. (Here's the listing.)

5433 North Clybourn Ave.




This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 5433 North Clybourn Ave., is listed for $1,695 / month. In the unit, anticipate both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring and garden access.

Sadly for pet owners, animals are not allowed. The building features outdoor space, on-site laundry and assigned parking. (See the listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodline
REAL ESTATE
Learn the score on what's available to rent in Los Angeles for $1,900 per month
The cheapest apartment rentals in Sawtelle, explored
Renting in the Hollywood Hills: What will $1,700 get you?
Renting in Laguna Beach: What will $2,800 get you?
The cheapest apartment rentals in Melrose right now
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Proposal planning companies latest trend in wedding industry
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Show More
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News