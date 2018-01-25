Explore Today's Cheapest Rentals In Panorama City, Los Angeles

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in Panorama City via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Los Angeles neighborhood.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below.
8545 Cedros Ave.
Listed at $1,195 / month, this studio apartment, located at 8545 Cedros Ave., is 11.5 percent less than the $1,350 / month median rent for a studio in Panorama City.
The building offers on-site laundry. In the unit, look for air conditioning, granite counter tops, good closet space, a balcony and tiled flooring. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are welcome. (See the complete listing here.)
8503 Tobias Ave., #18
This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 8503 Tobias Ave., is listed for $1,425 / month for its 700 square feet of space. In the sunny unit, the listing promises air conditioning, hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, stainless steel appliances, good closet space and granite counter tops. Sadly for pet owners, animals are not welcome. (See the complete listing here.)
14626 Blythe St., #1
Finally, here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 14626 Blythe St., which is going for $1,500 / month. In the unit, you're promised air conditioning, hardwood floors, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Sadly for pet owners, animals are not allowed. (See the full listing here.)
---
