Explore today's cheapest rentals in Pico-Union, Los Angeles

According to Walk Score's assessment, the neighborhood is friendly for those on foot, is convenient for biking and boasts excellent transit options. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $1,568, compared to a $1,970 one-bedroom median for Los Angeles as a whole.
A look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Pico-Union, via rental site Zumper, paints a picture of what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Los Angeles neighborhood.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
907 W. 17th St.
Listed at $995/month, this 156-square-foot studio, located at 907 W. 17th St., is 20.4 percent less than the $1,250/month median rent for a studio in Pico-Union.
The building features on-site management, secured entry and shared outdoor space. In the studio, which comes furnished, expect high ceilings, air conditioning, in-unit laundry and hardwood flooring. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
1110 S. Lake St.
This studio, situated at 1110 S. Lake St., is listed for $1,195/month for its 400 square feet of space.
On-site laundry is offered as a building amenity. The apartment boasts hardwood and tile flooring, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, high ceilings and extra storage space. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are allowed on this property. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
1214 S. Lake St.
Here's a studio at 1214 S. Lake St., which, at 400 square feet, is also going for $1,195/month.
Apartment amenities include high ceilings, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry, ceiling fans, air conditioning and hardwood flooring. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are permitted. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
1421 S. Westmoreland Ave.
Then there's this 400-square-foot at 1421 S. Westmoreland Ave., listed at $1,195/month.
The building features on-site laundry, secured entry and shared outdoor space. In the unit, the listing promises hardwood flooring, built-in storage features, white appliances, wooden cabinetry and air conditioning. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are permitted. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
1653 1/2 W. 11th Place
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom , situated at 1653 1/2 W. 11th Place, is listed for $1,400/month.
The building includes assigned parking, outdoor space and extra storage space. The apartment features white appliances, a pantry, hardwood flooring, ceiling fans and a patio. Both cats and dogs are allowed at this location. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
