Explore today's cheapest rentals in Sawtelle, Los Angeles

So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Sawtelle look like these days--and what might you get for your money?
We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Sawtelle via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Los Angeles neighborhood.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
1451 Butler Ave.
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 1451 Butler Ave., which is going for $1,895/month.
Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking and on-site laundry. In the unit, the listing promises hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, closet space, a ceiling fan and granite countertops. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are allowed here. There is no leasing fee associated with this rental.
1546 S. Bundy Drive, #103
Listed at $2,000/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 1546 S. Bundy Drive, #103.
Building amenities include on-site laundry and parking. The apartment boasts air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a fireplace and closet space. Cats and dogs are not welcome. There is no leasing fee associated with this rental.
South Barrington and Ayres avenues
Then, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at South Barrington and Ayres avenues. It's being listed for $2,100/month.
Apartment amenities include air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a balcony, a fireplace and a dishwasher. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property. The building features garage parking, outdoor space and on-site laundry. There is no leasing fee associated with this rental.
