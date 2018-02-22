REAL ESTATE

Explore Today's Cheapest Rentals In West Vernon, Los Angeles

Need a budget-friendly new spot? Though apartment hunting can be challenging, don't despair just yet--there are deals to be had. So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in West Vernon look like these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in West Vernon via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Los Angeles neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

5029 Cimarron St.




Listed at $1,350 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom apartment, located at 5029 Cimarron St., is 10 percent less than the $1,500 / month median rent for a 1-bedroom in West Vernon.

Amenities offered in the building include outdoor space. The unit has hardwood floors and ample natural lighting.

(See the complete listing here.)

1945 W Vernon Ave.




This 1-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom apartment, situated at 1945 W Vernon Ave., is listed for $1,400 / month.

In the downstairs unit, anticipate carpeted floors. Unfortunately, pets are not allowed.

(See the complete listing here.)

4125 S Figueroa St., #302



Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo at 4125 S Figueroa St., which, at 542 square feet, is going for $1,400 / month.

Building amenities include a fitness center, outdoor space, an elevator and on-site laundry. In the unit, you're promised air conditioning and a fireplace. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome, sadly.

(See the full listing here.)
---

