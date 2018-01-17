REAL ESTATE

Explore Today's Cheapest Rentals In Westlake, Los Angeles

According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a 1-bedroom in Westlake are hovering around $1,705 (compared to a $2,095 average for Los Angeles). But how does the low-end pricing on a Westlake rental look these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below.

2918 Leeward Ave.




Listed at $1,100 / month, this 475-square-foot studio apartment, located at 2918 Leeward Ave., is 8.3 percent less than the $1,200 / month median rent for a studio in Westlake.

The building features on-site laundry. In the unit, you're promised hardwood flooring, plenty of closet space and good natural lighting. Both cats and dogs are allowed. (See the complete listing here.)

130 S Coronado St., #106




This studio apartment, situated at 130 S Coronado St., is listed for $1,125 / month for its 300 square feet of space. The unit has granite counter tops, a mix of tile and hardwood flooring, and ample natural lighting. The building has in-unit laundry. Sadly for pet owners, animals are not allowed. (See the complete listing here.)

414 S Rampart Blvd.




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom abode at 414 S Rampart Blvd., which, at 425 square feet, is going for $1,125 / month. The building features assigned parking. In the unit, expect hardwood flooring and great natural lighting. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are permitted. (See the full listing here.)

125 South Lafayette Park Place




Finally, there's this 700-square-foot apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 125 South Lafayette Park Place, listed at $1,495 / month. In the unit, expect air conditioning, hardwood flooring and good storage space. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. The building features on-site laundry. (See the listing here.)
