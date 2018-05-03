REAL ESTATE

Here are today's cheapest rentals in Beverly Grove, Los Angeles

340 N. Oakhurst Drive | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one bedroom in Beverly Grove are hovering around $2,704, compared to a $1,895 one-bedroom median for Los Angeles as a whole.

So how does the low-end pricing on a Beverly Grove rental look these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, is very walkable, is bikeable and has good transit options.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

520 N. Hayworth Ave., #105




This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 520 N. Hayworth Ave., is listed for $1,795/month.

In the unit, look for air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a balcony, a stove, wooden cabinetry and generous closet space. Cats and dogs are not welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)

740 N. Kings Road, #309




Then there's this 664-square-foot unit with one bedroom and one bathroom at 740 N. Kings Road, listed at $2,200/month.

In the apartment, you'll find air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a fireplace, a walk-in closet, a patio, a dishwasher and ceiling fans. Pets are not welcome. The building offers a roof deck, a fitness center and outdoor space.

(See the listing here.)

330 S. Almont Drive, #C2




Listed at $2,250/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 330 S. Almont Drive.

Amenities offered in the building include an elevator and on-site laundry. In the apartment, the listing promises high ceilings, air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, oversized windows and generous closet space. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed.

(Here's the listing.)

6125 Orange St., #102




This one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo, situated at 6125 Orange St., is listed for $2,495/month.

In the unit, you're promised air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a decorative fireplace, a walk-in closet, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed. Building amenities include garage parking.

(See the listing here.)

340 N. Oakhurst Drive, #106




And here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 340 N. Oakhurst Drive, which, with 616-square-feet, is going for $2,550/month.

In the furnished unit, you're promised in-unit laundry, a dishwasher, wooden cabinetry and ample natural light. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.

(Check out the listing here.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlinerental property
REAL ESTATE
Learn the score on what's available to rent in Los Angeles for $1,900 per month
The cheapest apartment rentals in Sawtelle, explored
Renting in the Hollywood Hills: What will $1,700 get you?
Renting in Laguna Beach: What will $2,800 get you?
The cheapest apartment rentals in Melrose right now
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
Show More
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
11 children rescued from New Mexico compound, 5 adults arrested
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News