Here are today's cheapest rentals in Canoga Park, Los Angeles

So how does the low-end pricing on a Canoga Park rental look these days--and what might you get for the price?
We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, is moderately walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
21834 Roscoe Blvd.
Listed at $1,175/month, this 425-square-foot apartment, located at 21834 Roscoe Blvd., is 13.3 percent less than the $1,355/month median rent for a studio in Canoga Park.
The building offers assigned parking, on-site laundry and secured entry. In the unit, anticipate large windows, hardwood floors, white appliances, wood cabinetry and a balcony. Hairball alert: cats are permitted; sorry, no dogs.
(See the complete listing here.)
7259 Jordan Ave.
This studio, situated at 7259 Jordan Ave., is listed for $1,295/month.
Building amenities include assigned parking, gated entry, a swimming pool and on-site laundry. In the unit, you're promised air conditioning, both carpeted and tile floors, white appliances, tile countertops, wood cabinetry and fresh paint.
(See the complete listing here.)
21041 Parthenia St.
Here's a studio at 21041 Parthenia St., which, at 630 square feet, is going for $1,325/month.
Building amenities include assigned parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center, shared outdoor space, an elevator and on-site laundry. In the unit, anticipate high ceilings, ceiling fans, large windows, air conditioning, a balcony, a walk-in closet, a dishwasher and granite countertops. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
(See the full listing here.)
21909 Saticoy St.
Then there's this 650-square-foot unit with one bedroom and one bathroom at 21909 Saticoy St., listed at $1,325/month.
Building amenities include assigned parking, a swimming pool, shared outdoor space and secured entry. In the unit, expect hardwood and tile floors, high ceilings, ceiling fans, large closets, extra storage space, tile countertops and garden access. Good news for cat lovers: kitties are welcome.
(See the listing here.)
6815 Remmet Ave.
Over at 6815 Remmet Ave., there's this 619-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo, going for $1,399/month.
Building amenities include assigned parking, a swimming pool and secured entry. In the sunny unit, you're promised high ceilings, both air conditioning and central heating, black appliances, wood cabinetry and extra storage space. Pets are not permitted.
(View the listing here.)