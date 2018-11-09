REAL ESTATE

Here are today's cheapest rentals in Echo Park, Los Angeles

1313 Sunset Blvd., #301. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Echo Park is very walkable, is somewhat bikeable and has good transit options, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Echo Park look like these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Echo Park via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Los Angeles neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

1266 W. Court St.






This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 1266 W. Court St., is listed for $1,895/month.

In the unit, expect a balcony, stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring. Building amenities include assigned parking. Pets are not allowed.

(See the complete listing here.)

1850 Morton Ave.






Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 1850 Morton Ave., which, at 650 square feet, is going for $1,995/month.

The building features assigned parking. Apartment amenities include a balcony, a breakfast bar, granite countertops and in-unit laundry. Feline lovers, rejoice: cats are allowed.

(See the full listing here.)

1461 1/2 Sunset Blvd.





Then there's this with one bedroom and one bathroom at 1461 1/2 Sunset Blvd., listed at $2,000/month.

The apartment features air conditioning, hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. Building amenities include assigned parking. Pets are not allowed.

(See the listing here.)

1313 Sunset Blvd., #301






Listed at $2,495/month, this 654-square-foot one-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 1313 Sunset Blvd., #301.

When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking, outdoor space and an elevator. In the unit, the listing promises high ceilings, air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a balcony and in-unit laundry. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are permitted.

(Here's the listing.)
