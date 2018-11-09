Here are today's cheapest rentals in Echo Park, Los Angeles

So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Echo Park look like these days--and what might you get for your money?
We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Echo Park via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Los Angeles neighborhood.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
1266 W. Court St.
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 1266 W. Court St., is listed for $1,895/month.
In the unit, expect a balcony, stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring. Building amenities include assigned parking. Pets are not allowed.
(See the complete listing here.)
1850 Morton Ave.
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 1850 Morton Ave., which, at 650 square feet, is going for $1,995/month.
The building features assigned parking. Apartment amenities include a balcony, a breakfast bar, granite countertops and in-unit laundry. Feline lovers, rejoice: cats are allowed.
(See the full listing here.)
1461 1/2 Sunset Blvd.
Then there's this with one bedroom and one bathroom at 1461 1/2 Sunset Blvd., listed at $2,000/month.
The apartment features air conditioning, hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. Building amenities include assigned parking. Pets are not allowed.
(See the listing here.)
1313 Sunset Blvd., #301
Listed at $2,495/month, this 654-square-foot one-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 1313 Sunset Blvd., #301.
When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking, outdoor space and an elevator. In the unit, the listing promises high ceilings, air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a balcony and in-unit laundry. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are permitted.
(Here's the listing.)