Here are today's cheapest rentals in Glendale | Hoodline

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Glendale via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
461 W. Colorado St.
Listed at $1,200/month, this studio, located at 461 W. Colorado St. in Glendale, is 14.0 percent less than the median rent for a studio in Glendale, which is currently estimated at around $1,395/month.
When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, on-site management, secured entry and outdoor space. In the unit, anticipate carpeted floors, high ceilings, ceiling fans and white appliances. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is car-dependent, is relatively bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
1121 E. California Ave.
Then there's this 417-square-foot with one bedroom and one bathroom at 1121 E. California Ave. in Glendale, listed at $1,475/month.
The building features outdoor space, on-site laundry and secured entry. In the unit, the listing promises an open living room floor plan, air conditioning, hardwood flooring and white appliances. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
Walk Score indicates that this location is quite walkable, is relatively bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
526 E. Windsor Road
Listed at $1,500/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 526 E. Windsor Road in Glendale.
The building offers assigned parking, secured entry and shared outdoor space. Apartment amenities include air conditioning, hardwood flooring, high ceilings, white appliances and garden access. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
Walk Score indicates that this location is friendly for those on foot, is very bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
1222 E. Lexington Drive
This one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom, situated at 1222 E. Lexington Drive in Glendale, is listed for $1,550/month for its 599 square feet of space.
The building features assigned parking, a swimming pool and on-site laundry. In the unit, you're promised an open living room floor plan, high ceilings, ceiling fans, hardwood flooring, air conditioning and wooden cabinetry. Pets are not welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is friendly for those on foot, is relatively bikeable and has good transit options.
