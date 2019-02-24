Here are today's cheapest rentals in Historic Filipinotown, Los Angeles

So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Historic Filipinotown look like these days--and what might you get for the price?
We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Historic Filipinotown via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Los Angeles neighborhood.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
400 N. Coronado St.
First up, listed at $1,250/month, this studio apartment, located at 400 N. Coronado St., is 12.3 percent less than the $1,425/month median rent for a studio in Historic Filipinotown.
The unit features a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, along with ceiling fans and vertical blinds. Sadly, pets are not welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee, but there is a $750 deposit.
(See the complete listing here.)
440 N. Lake St.
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom bungalow, situated at 440 N. Lake St., is listed for $1,595/month.
In the unit, the listing promises hardwood floors, French windows, spacious closets and plenty of natural lighting. Unfortunately, pets are not permitted. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee, but there is a $45 application fee.
(See the complete listing here.)
140 N. Hoover St.
Last but not least, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 140 N. Hoover St., which, at 605 square feet, is going for $1,695/month.
The building features assigned parking, while the upper-level unit includes a dishwasher, fresh paint and stainless steel appliances. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that both cats and dogs are welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental, but there is a $30 application fee.
(See the full listing here.)
