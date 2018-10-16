REAL ESTATE

Here are today's cheapest rentals in Huntington Beach

16162 Sher Lane. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Need a budget-friendly new spot? Though apartment hunting can be challenging, don't despair just yet--there are deals to be had. So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Huntington Beach look like these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Huntington Beach via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

7925 Stark Drive




Listed at $1,400/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, located at 7925 Stark Drive, is 24.3 percent less than the median rent for a one bedroom in Huntington Beach, which is currently estimated at around $1,850/month.

Amenities offered in the building include garage parking and on-site laundry. In the unit, you're promised a balcony, a dishwasher, a ceiling fan, wooden cabinetry and carpeted floors. Cats and dogs are not allowed.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is quite walkable, is relatively bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(See the complete listing here.)

4854 Atlanta Ave.




Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 4854 Atlanta Ave., which, at 482 square feet, is going for $1,550/month.

The building offers assigned garage parking, a swimming pool, on-site laundry and outdoor space. In the apartment, you'll find carpeted floors, a ceiling fan and wooden cabinetry. Cats are allowed.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is very walkable, is relatively bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(See the full listing here.)

16162 Sher Lane





And here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 16162 Sher Lane, which, with 714 square feet, is going for $1,640/month.

Apartment amenities include carpeted floors, a ceiling fan and wooden cabinetry. The complex boasts amenities like on-site management, a swimming pool, outdoor space and on-site laundry. Both dogs and cats are allowed.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is relatively bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the listing here.)

16972 Hoskins Lane




Finally, over at 16972 Hoskins Lane, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit, going for $1,650/month.

The unit comes with granite countertops, a patio, hardwood floors, a ceiling fan and wooden cabinetry. The building offers assigned garage parking, outdoor space and on-site laundry. Pets are not permitted.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is quite bikeable and has some transit options.

(View the listing here.)
