Here are today's cheapest rentals in Huntington Beach

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
1407 Alabama St.
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 1407 Alabama St., which, at 1,000 square feet, is going for $1,450/month.
Building amenities include garage parking and on-site laundry. In the unit, anticipate a balcony, high ceilings, ceiling fans, white appliances, a dishwasher, a fireplace and in-unit laundry. Animals are not permitted. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is bikeable and has some transit options.
(See the full listing here.)
4854 Atlanta Ave.
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom , situated at 4854 Atlanta Ave., is listed for $1,550/month for its 482 square feet of space.
The building features garage parking, a swimming pool and on-site laundry. In the unit, expect an open living room floor plan, many windows, ceiling fans, white appliances and carpeted floors. Pets are not welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is quite walkable, is fairly bikeable and has some transit options.
(See the listing here.)
201 10th St.
Finally, there's this 400-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 201 10th St. It's being listed for $1,695/month.
The building offers assigned parking, a swimming pool and shared outdoor space. In the small unit, expect an open living room floor plan, hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, a balcony and a deck. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
According to Walk Score, this location is somewhat walkable, is quite bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
(Here's the full listing.)