Here are today's cheapest rentals in Melrose, Los Angeles

Melrose is car-dependent, is fairly bikeable and has good transit options, according to Walk Score's rating system So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Melrose look like these days--and what might you get for your money?We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Melrose via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Los Angeles neighborhood.Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)---This studio apartment, situated at 726 N. Gramercy Place, is listed for $1,150/month and features new laminate flooring, fresh paint and spacious closets.The building offers on-site laundry and close proximity to restaurants, markets and schools. Unfortunately, pets are not allowed. There's no leasing fee required for this rental, but there is a $35 application fee.(See the complete listing here .)Here's a charming studio apartment at 544 N. Heliotrope Drive, which is going for $1,295/month.In the unit, expect to find hardwood flooring, ample natural lighting and several major appliances. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are both permitted. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental, but there is a $30.00 application fee.(See the full listing here .)This one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit, situated at 4114 Rosewood Ave., is listed for $1,595/month.In the newly-renovated apartment, you'll find stainless steel appliances, high ceilings and granite countertops. The building offers assigned parking, on-site laundry and a common lounge area. Pet owners, rejoice: both meows and barks are welcome.(See the listing here .)Listed at $1,725/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at Wilcox Avenue and Romaine Street.The building features a swimming pool, outdoor space, on-site laundry and a fitness center, while the bright unit offers air conditioning, hardwood floors and a spacious galley-style kitchen. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.(Check out the complete listing here .)To wrap things up, there's this 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 1228 N. McCadden Place. It's being listed for $1,745/month.In the upper-level unit, the listing promises hardwood floors, large windows and plenty of natural lighting. Cat owners, rejoice: your feline friends are welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.(Here's the full listing .)