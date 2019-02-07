Here are today's cheapest rentals in Melrose, Los Angeles

So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Melrose look like these days--and what might you get for your money?
We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Melrose via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Los Angeles neighborhood.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
726 N. Gramercy Place
This studio apartment, situated at 726 N. Gramercy Place, is listed for $1,150/month and features new laminate flooring, fresh paint and spacious closets.
The building offers on-site laundry and close proximity to restaurants, markets and schools. Unfortunately, pets are not allowed. There's no leasing fee required for this rental, but there is a $35 application fee.
(See the complete listing here.)
544 N. Heliotrope Drive
Here's a charming studio apartment at 544 N. Heliotrope Drive, which is going for $1,295/month.
In the unit, expect to find hardwood flooring, ample natural lighting and several major appliances. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are both permitted. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental, but there is a $30.00 application fee.
(See the full listing here.)
4114 Rosewood Ave.
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit, situated at 4114 Rosewood Ave., is listed for $1,595/month.
In the newly-renovated apartment, you'll find stainless steel appliances, high ceilings and granite countertops. The building offers assigned parking, on-site laundry and a common lounge area. Pet owners, rejoice: both meows and barks are welcome.
(See the listing here.)
Wilcox Avenue and Romaine Street
Listed at $1,725/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at Wilcox Avenue and Romaine Street.
The building features a swimming pool, outdoor space, on-site laundry and a fitness center, while the bright unit offers air conditioning, hardwood floors and a spacious galley-style kitchen. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
1228 N. McCadden Place
To wrap things up, there's this 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 1228 N. McCadden Place. It's being listed for $1,745/month.
In the upper-level unit, the listing promises hardwood floors, large windows and plenty of natural lighting. Cat owners, rejoice: your feline friends are welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
(Here's the full listing.)