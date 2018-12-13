Here are today's cheapest rentals in Santa Monica | Hoodline

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
1414 19th St.
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 1414 19th St. in Santa Monica, which, at 520 square feet, is going for $1,500/month.
Building amenities include assigned parking, on-site laundry and secured entry. In the unit, expect to find both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, a deck, garden access, a dishwasher and white appliances. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are allowed.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is friendly for those on foot, is great for biking and boasts excellent transit options.
1412 17th St.
Listed at $1,825/month, this 250-square-foot studio is located at 1412 17th St. in Santa Monica.
When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking, on-site laundry and secured entry. The unit features hardwood flooring, air conditioning, recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances and a dishwasher. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area isn't very walkable, is great for biking and is a haven for transit riders.
2251 20th St.
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom , situated at 2251 20th St. in Sunset Park, is listed for $1,895/month for its 650 square feet of space.
Building amenities include garage parking, on-site laundry and secured entry. In the unit, the listing promises a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a dishwasher, white appliances, high ceilings and wooden cabinetry. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee, but there is a $40 processing fee, $1000 security deposit.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address isn't very walkable, is convenient for biking and has good transit options.
1015 Second St.
And here's a studio at 1015 Second St. in Santa Monica, which is going for $1,898/month.
Secured entry, on-site management, on-site laundry and shared outdoor space are listed as building amenities. The apartment boasts hardwood flooring, high ceilings, white appliances, wooden cabinetry and a large closet. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is very walkable, is convenient for biking and is a haven for transit riders.
1222 23rd St., #C
Over at 1222 23rd St., #C in Santa Monica, there's this 600-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, going for $1,995/month.
The building offers assigned parking, on-site management and shared outdoor space. Apartment amenities include high ceilings, air conditioning, hardwood flooring, white appliances and granite countertops. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
Walk Score indicates that this location isn't very walkable, is convenient for biking and has good transit options.
