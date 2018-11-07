Here are today's cheapest rentals in Sawtelle, Los Angeles

So how does the low-end pricing on a Sawtelle rental look these days--and what might you get for your money?
We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, is very walkable, is convenient for biking and has good transit options.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
1260 S. Westgate Ave.
This studio, situated at 1260 S. Westgate Ave., is listed for $1,595/month for its 350 square feet of space.
In the unit, expect hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Feline lovers, rejoice: cats are allowed.
(See the complete listing here.)
1275 Federal Ave.
Here's a studio at 1275 Federal Ave., which is going for $1,648/month.
The apartment features carpeted floors, built-in storage features and granite countertops. Building amenities include on-site laundry and assigned parking. Pets are not allowed.
(See the full listing here.)
1311 Federal Ave.
Listed at $1,750/month, this 600-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 1311 Federal Ave.
Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking and on-site laundry. In the unit, expect high ceilings, wooden cabinetry and carpeted flooring. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
(Here's the listing.)
1453 Brockton Ave.
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom, situated at 1453 Brockton Ave., is listed for $1,850/month for its 600 square feet of space.
Apartment amenities include a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, white appliances and a balcony. The building features assigned parking and on-site laundry. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
(See the listing here.)